Strike: NASS leadership, SGF, NLC, Ministers in crucial meeting

The leadership of the National Assembly and Organised Labour made up of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and Trade Union Congress (TUC), are currently in a crucial meeting ostensibly to forestall a nationwide strike on Monday.

Also in attendance are some ministers and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“We are discussing issues related to the minimum wage and the proposed industrial action by labour,” a top source at the meeting told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), craving anonymity.

NAN reports that the meeting, conveyed at the instance of the NASS leadership, is in connection with the proposed industrial action by labour unions over the yet-to-be approved minimum wage for workers.

Present at the meeting are the President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio, Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, and other principal officers of both Chambers.

Others from the executive side are the Secretary to Government of the Federation, George Akume, Ministers of Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Finance, Wale Edun and Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

Also in the hall are budget and national planning minister, Atiku Bagudu, science and technology minister, Uche Nnaji, agriculture and food security minister, Aliyu Abdullahi, and Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Akpabio, in his remarks at the meeting, said that it was at the instance of the National Assembly leadership, following the proposed indefinite strike by the organised labour.

He said that the National Assembly was not taking over the responsibility of the executive and the labour unions.

“The meeting was called to hear the position of both parties on the minimum wage issue.

“The National Assembly is on the part of the people and the government; what affects the people also affects the lawmakers.

“The Nigerian government is keen on providing a living wage for its workers which is why it constituted a tripartite committee to negotiate a new minimum wage .

“There is need to be mindful of collateral damage that may result from the wage to be reached at; we must avoid a situation where workers will be retrenched on account of employers inability to pay the new wage,” said.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abass, corroborated Akpabio, saying that NASS was on the side of the people and government.

He thanked the ministers and the labour leaders for honouring the meeting, saying that their presence was a testament of labour and government’s commitment toward ensuring a lasting solution to the issue of minimum wage.

President of NLC, Joe Ajero, in his remarks, said that what the NLC was demanding for all Nigerians was a living wage and not a starvation wage.

He said the workers were the brothers and sisters of the lawmakers and the ministers and needed to work for Nigerians.

President of TUC, Festus Osifol, said that the current situation in the country was difficult for Nigerians, especially in the last one year.

This, he said, has also resulted in the difficulty in negotiating a new minimum wage for workers.

He said Nigerians were waiting for the new wage to meet their basic needs of life “and not to build house or buy a cars”.(NAN).