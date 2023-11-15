Strike: Ministry postpones local gov. stakeholders’ conference

By Okon Okon

The Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs has postponed its upcoming conference for stakeholders in Local government administration, due to what it called “unforeseen circumstances”.

Mr Zaphaniah Jisalo, the Minister of Special Duties, made the announcement in a statement issued by Anastasia Ogbonna, Head, Press and Public Relation in the ministry, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Jisalo said he regrets the inconvenience caused by this postponement, adding that a new date will be communicated to all concerned.

“The Annual Conference which is usually for key stakeholders and government officials involved in local government administration, aims to address critical national issues, with a view to extending effective governance to grassroots level.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ministry had earlier announced that the Conference would be held in Nov. 16 to 17 with the theme, ‘The Trajectory of Local Government Administration in Nigeria and the Institutional Challenges’. (NAN)

