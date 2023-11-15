Wednesday, November 15, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectStrike: Ministry postpones local gov. stakeholders’ conference
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectNewsPolitics

Strike: Ministry postpones local gov. stakeholders’ conference

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
0
8

By Okon Okon

 The Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs has postponed its upcoming conference for stakeholders in Local government administration, due to what it called “unforeseen circumstances”.

Mr Zaphaniah Jisalo, the Minister of Special Duties, made the announcement in a statement issued by Anastasia Ogbonna, Head, Press and Public Relation in the ministry, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Jisalo said he regrets the inconvenience caused by this postponement, adding that a new date will be communicated to all concerned.

“The Annual Conference which is usually for key stakeholders and government officials involved in local government administration, aims to address critical national issues, with a view to extending effective governance to grassroots level.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ministry had earlier announced that the Conference would be held in Nov. 16 to 17 with the theme, ‘The Trajectory of Local Government Administration in Nigeria and the Institutional Challenges’. (NAN)

Previous article
FCT Development Control organises football competition to promote staff bonding
Next article
FG to build industrial hubs for job creation
Favour Lashem
Favour Lashemhttps://newsdiaryonline.com/
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

Newsdiaryonline is Your Newspaper for Breaking News, Investigative Stories, Interviews and Viewpoints about Nigeria.We report Entertainment, Music, Fashion, Sports stories and provide you with the latest breaking news and videos as they emerge.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.