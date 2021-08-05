Strike: Kaduna patients say yet to feel impact, commend Consultants

August 5, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Patients at the Federal hospitals in Kaduna say they are yet to start feeling the  impact of the strike by members of National  Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) as a result of services being rendered by Consultants .A check by the Agency of Nigeria  at the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital and the National Ear Care Center showed patients  being attended to fully,particularly at the emergency units. of the patients who spoke in separate interviews with the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said they had been since the beginning of the strike.Mr pius Obadiah,  a patients with Ear Care Center, said  the Consultants  attended to them on regular basis.”

Even though it is painful to see our doctors embarking on strike during this hard times, we are grateful to the Consultants  for attending to us.” have been on admission for the past one week and was thinking will not be  attended to again, will be discharged immediately.“However,since the doctors  commenced strike, the Consultants  had been doing a great job that is making us not to feel the impact of the strike yet,” he said.Another patient at the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Musa Adamu, said they had been since the strike started.He said most of the patients,  both -patients  and those on admission, were being attended to fully.”

We are yet to feel the impact of the strike as services here are fully rendered.” The Consultants here are doing a great job and we pray they do not get tired easily due to fatigue,” he said.Also speaking, the Public Relations Officer of the Neuropsychiatric hospital, Usman Haruna , said the hospital had been operating fully, knowing that mental health issues were not something that be toyed with.” Here in our hospital, we are doing everything possible to attend to our patients because we know what it means to have mental challenge.”

No patient was discharged because if we do so, it is at our own risk.” Patients with mental illness do not go home by themselves; it has to be their parents that will come and take them home,” he said.NAN however reports that the patients patients comfortable as the Consultants might be overwhelmed by patients.They appealed to Federal Government to resolve the crisis so as to help less-privileged persons who could not afford private hospitals.

On his part, Secretary of the Kaduna State Residents Doctors Association, Dr Abass Ajayi , said there was total compliance to the strike action.

“We are hoping to bring the strike to an end as soon as possible, if our demands are made,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,