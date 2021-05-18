Strike: Kaduna Govt. ‘ll not change position – El-Rufai

. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State says there is no for compromise the Nigerian Labor Congress (NLC) over the ongoing warning strike embarked by the union in the state.The disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview in Kaduna while reacting to the five-day warning strike by labour unions in the state that had entered second day.According to him, the unions have used ultimate weapon and it would not change anything.He stressed that “the state will not change its position.”The claimed that the NLC has committed offences bordering on economic sabotage, hence, the had issued an order for arrest of NLC President,  Ayuba Wabba.“Anyone who sees the NLC

president should report to the nearest police station or report to us. He will be prosecuted for economic sabotage,” he said.Meanwhile, hours after  the   declared the NLC president wanted, Wabba dared him to come and arrest him.Wabba said in an interview journalists while leading thousands of workers in   on the streets of Kaduna metropolis.‘We are here and waiting for them to arrest me,” he declared. (NAN)

