The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) has assured residents of prompt response to emergencies regardless of the ongoing strike.

Malam Abubakar Hassan, Executive Secretary of the agency, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.

Hassan said that part of the agency’s mandate was to promote safety among individuals and ensure capacity to cope with hazards and disasters.

He said that emergency situation has no relationship with strike and “some of us have to work to save lives and properties.

“The agency will not sit back and watch while fire incidents at homes, markets or accidents occur.

“We have our men stationed and on alert incase of any emergency.”

He urged the residents to always call the emergency numbers in the event of any hazard.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

