Strike: Jigawa poly ASUP records 100% compliance – Chairman

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) Hussaini Adamu Federal Polytechnic Kazaure, Jigawa chapter, says it has recorded 100 per cent compliance after joining the nationwide two-week warning strike.

ASUP Chairman, Dr Abdulazeez Ibrahim, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Dutse.

“It’s well-known that the National Executive Council of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics had on May 15, 2022, decided to embark on a two-week warning strike effective from May 16, 2022.

“In line with this decision, the Hussain Adamu Federal Polytechnic Kazaure chapter of the union has shut down its academic activities completely for the period.

“We, therefore, call on all stakeholders and well-meaning citizens to support the union to press for its demands, so that people in authority will do the needful.

“We’ve recorded 100 per cent compliance, as nothing like teaching and learning is taking place,” Ibrahim said.

When asked about the fate of the students, he said: “They have the option to stay or go. Even if they stay, nobody will teach them.”

Ibrahim urged the parents and students to exercise patience as the union is mindful of their situation.

According to the ASUP chairman, the strike remains the only option left for the union.

“We also urge the students to study their books at home before the union receives positive response from the government,” the chairman said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

