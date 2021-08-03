Strike: IPMAN resumes distribution of products in S/E zone 

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has resumed the distribution of products in eastern zone comprising Port Harcourt, Calabar, Aba, Enugu and Makurdi after a one-day strike.

Alhaji Sanusi Fari National President of IPMAN had directed members of the association at the depots within the zone to suspend dispatch of products effective Monday to protest alleged intimidation by the police.

Fari had said the indefinite strike would subsist until the leadership of IPMAN Port Harcourt depot led by Dr George Obele which was forcefully sacked on July 30 under the protection of police was restored.

But a statement made available to journalists in Awka on Tuesday said the leadership of IPMAN at the depots within the zone should resume normal operations.

The statement signed by Fari confirmed that the Obele and members of his leadership had been reinstated in office on Monday and that the strike was called off with immediate effect.

“The National Executive Committee of IPMAN wishes to inform you officially that our members have resumed loading and operations in the Eastern Zone of Aba, Calabar, Enugu, Makurdi and Port Harcourt Depots Units.

“The respective chairmen are directed to start operations immediately,” he stated.

The statement said a meeting had been scheduled with the Inspector General of Police over the leadership crisis in the association on Wednesday.

According to it, the outcome of the meeting with police high command tomorrow will determine the next line of action which will be communicated duly.

Some IPMAN depot chairmen confirmed to NAN that they had gone back to full operations.

Mr Chinedu Anayaso, Chairman of Enugu Depot Community in charge of Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu States said the strike was strictly complied with.

Anyaso said ” Yes we have resumed, the national leadership has directed that we resume the dispatching of product, so everything is normal now.” (NAN)

