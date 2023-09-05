Strike: Ikorodu residents shun NLC directive

September 5, 2023 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Society News 0



By Adepote Arowojobe

 Residents of  Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Tuesday went about their normal  businesses , defying  the two-day warning strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC),the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports.

The NLC  had on Friday announced that workers  would embark  on a two-day warning strike to protest  the hardships caused by fuel subsidy removal

NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero,had said that the decision was taken at its National Executive Council meeting, with possibility of a “total shutdown of the economy” within 14 days or 21days if government does not address the problem after the warning strike.

NAN  correspondent who monitored the level of compliance  in Ikorodu reports that  banks, markets and other businesses  were open to customers.

People were seen commuting in many commercial buses plying the various routes even as hundreds of passengers were seen on queues at Ikorodu BRT terminal , waiting for buses.

However, police vehicles were  stationed at  strategic areas  in the community  to  maintain law and order.

Mr Akibu Suraj, a civil servant told NAN that residents ignored the NLC directive because they do not trust in the ability of its leadership to  get something positive out of the union’s actions on the fuel subsidy removal.

Suraj urged  NLC to be serious in its approach .

“People feel  NLC is not serious on this issue of subsidy removal .They have had a  number of  meetings with government without achieving anything concrete .

“It could be the approach ,it could be something else, people are not just impressed”,he said.

Mr Faisal Aluko, also a civil servant , told  NAN that asking people to go on strike would not solve the problem, but inflict more hardships on them.

“People are going through a lot to feed their families and cannot afford to sit at home with no hope of a resolution,” he said.

Alhaja Saidat Sabitu,a a resident, said   NLC should continue to explore the option of dialogue to reach an understanding with the government on the issue.

Sabitu said the use of strike to make government act  on the issue could be counter -productive .

However, Mr Muyideen Akomolafe, a trader, commended NLC and urged Nigerians to support the labour union’s action.

” I commend them .We want them to negotiate better conditions for us all ,to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal,” he said (NAN)