Strike: Ikorodu residents shun NLC directive

By Adepote Arowojobe

Residents of Ikorodu area of Lagos State on Tuesday went about their normal businesses , defying the two-day warning strike called by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC),the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN)reports.

The NLC had on Friday announced that workers would embark on a two-day warning strike to protest the hardships caused by fuel subsidy removal

NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero,had said that the decision was taken at its National Executive Council meeting, with possibility of a “total shutdown of the economy” within 14 days or 21days if government does not address the problem after the warning strike.

NAN correspondent who monitored the level of compliance in Ikorodu reports that banks, markets and other businesses were open to customers.

People were seen commuting in many commercial buses plying the various routes even as hundreds of passengers were seen on queues at Ikorodu BRT terminal , waiting for buses.

However, police vehicles were stationed at strategic areas in the community to maintain law and order.

Mr Akibu Suraj, a civil servant told NAN that residents ignored the NLC directive because they do not trust in the ability of its leadership to get something positive out of the union’s actions on the fuel subsidy removal.

Suraj urged NLC to be serious in its approach .

“People feel NLC is not serious on this issue of subsidy removal .They have had a number of meetings with government without achieving anything concrete .

“It could be the approach ,it could be something else, people are not just impressed”,he said.

Mr Faisal Aluko, also a civil servant , told NAN that asking people to go on strike would not solve the problem, but inflict more hardships on them.

“People are going through a lot to feed their families and cannot afford to sit at home with no hope of a resolution,” he said.

Alhaja Saidat Sabitu,a a resident, said NLC should continue to explore the option of dialogue to reach an understanding with the government on the issue.

Sabitu said the use of strike to make government act on the issue could be counter -productive .

However, Mr Muyideen Akomolafe, a trader, commended NLC and urged Nigerians to support the labour union’s action.

” I commend them .We want them to negotiate better conditions for us all ,to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal,” he said (NAN)

