The Kaduna State Government said Monday that the conditions which compelled its decision to right-size its work force have not been altered by what it called “the Nigerian Labour Congress(NLC’s) campaign of economic and social sabotage.”

The government also reiterated its firm committed to using all the resources it can generate to serve the interests of the majority of its citizens.

Newsdiaryonline reports that NLC led workers in the state to begin strike action on Monday.

A statement signed by Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye pointed out that government’s resolve ‘’is only reinforced by the desperate actions undertaken by the NLC to unlawful trespass on government facilities, and prevent officers from signing attendance registers. ‘’

The statement added that ‘’despite these actions, the state government has guaranteed access to the State Secretariat and other government offices.’’

According to Adekeye, the government intends to continue running its operations in service to the people, despite the futile efforts of the NLC to impede it.

‘’Accordingly, all officers from GL 14 upwards are expected at their duty posts as usual,’’ he added.

The Special Adviser noted that NLC has also shut healthcare access for several citizens, in addition to shutting down electricity, including several hospitals and chased away the patients.

‘’General hospitals in Kawo, Tudun-Wada, Kafanchan, Giwa, Rigasa, Kakuri and Sabon Tasha were illegally locked. They also shut rural hospitals and primary health centre in Kwoi, Turunku and other locations across the state,’’ he lamented.

‘’The government shares the pain of the people of Kaduna State amidst the avalanche of unlawful conduct by the NLC and appeals to all residents to remain peaceful and vigilant,’’ Adekeye said.

The statement however warned that ‘’ government is documenting all these violations of the Miscellaneous Offences Act and the Trade Union Act.’’

The Special Adviser said that government welcomed the visit by the leaders of the Trade Union Congress who met with our Head of Service, Bariatu Y. Mohammed, this morning.

‘’Hajiya Bariatu has reported on the constructive attitude of the TUC delegation led by Barrister Musa Lawal, its Secretary-General,’’ he said.

According to him, ‘’the TUC team included Comrade Isa Mohammed of PENGASSAN, Comrade Bulama Haruna, Comrade Ebere Okpara, Comrade Yunusa Zubairu, Comrade Aliyu Yunusa and members of the Kaduna State Executive of the TUC.’’

