Strike: Foundation urges FG, ASUU to settle conflict, avoid devastating effect

By Cecilia Ijuo

The Paul and Mary Achimugu Foundation (PMA) has called on the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) to come to an agreement on the ongoing strike embarked upon by ASUU since Feb. 14.

The President of the Foundation, Mr Anibe Achimugu, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Abuja on Saturday.

Achimugu said unless something was done urgently to end the strike, the effect on the economy would be devastating.

He said the strike which had exceeded two months already, if allowed to last longer could push students to take to crimes that would have ripple effect on the economy.

“It is a very sad one and I think that it plays a significant negative impact on Nigeria’s economy.

“An idle mind is the devil’s workshop as they say and we know that not a lot of parents can afford to send their children and wards abroad or even to private schools here in Nigeria.

“Not a lot of parents can also gainfully engage their children in work. So, it is a difficult situation,” he said.

The president, who lamented that it was one strike too many, noted that the progression of strike since 2009 if allowed to continue, would set a ‘scary” pace for the future of education.

He urged concerned parties to come to an agreement on the matter, saying “I think if we all look at the future of Nigeria and the damage this is causing then both sides need to really come to a compromise.

“On one side if you look at the argument of the Federal Government they have some points and if you look at the argument of ASUU, they also have some points.

“However, I am not going to say who is right or who is wrong, I only want them to have a common ground.

“Considering the colossal damage this is already causing, we need to come together to find a lasting solution for the sake of our children who are the future of the country.”

Achimugu pointed out that the strike, huge number of out-of-school children and other factors affecting the education system were ticking bombs.

According to him, the consequences will be dire if nothing concrete is done in that regard.

“We must take deliberate steps about this issue just as we must take deliberate steps about insecurity and the type of leaders we vote and appoint into offices.

“2023 is another opportunity to select credible leaders and we must not miss it,” he said.

On the objectives of the PMA, said the foundation was established in honour of his parents, particularly his late father Dr Paul Achimugu, to keep his passion on sound education, healthy living and empowerment alive.

He said the foundation, established in August 2021, had hit the ground running.

Achimugu, who is also the President of National Association of Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN), said the foundation in collaboration with Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, had established a Professorial Chair at the Department of Polymer and Textile Engineering.

He added that the foundation would offer scholarship to five students in the department on an annual basis, present award to best graduating students of some tertiary institutions, organise annual lectures on importance of the textile industry among others.(NAN)

