Strike: FG has done enough for Universities, ASUU- Minister

Minister of State for Education, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah on Tuesday disclosed that Federal Government has done much for the education sector, especially,to the universities, which should enable the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, reconsider its position on industrial strike.

Based on this, the minister opined that it won’t be out of place for major stakeholders in governance, like the members of the National Assembly, to leverage on what the government has done so far to see if the striking lecturers can go back to classes.

In his presentation to the Senate Committee (Tertiary Institutions and TETfund) on the Oversight Function of the Main Ministry of Education, the Minister said that the federal government has done the necessary things for ASUU to resume classes, adding that major stakeholders like the federal lawmakers can also come into the matter.

Opiah averred that in contrast to the wrong impression being held about the position of the federal government, all demands of ASUU have been met.

He said that the federal government only came up with a standard principle of “no work, no pay” which he said is a universal policy the university teachers are expected to imbibe and let go.

“Government has yielded to all the demands of ASUU. The only thing is that government doesn’t support “anyone who doesn’t work but wants pay”

Opiah who stood in for the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, during the visit of the senators, revealed that TETfund has done more than expected by throwing in trillions of naira into the system, more than what ASUU requested for the infrastructural development of universities in the country adding that issues related to their welfare have also been settled.

While noting that a stakeholders’ dialogue on education can’t be ruled out from having a perfect system in the sector, the Minister stated that the involvement of other stakeholders shall vindicate the position of government in the matter.

The minister solicited the support of the Senate on Tertiary Institutions and TETfund for financial support to the new institutions of higher learning created by the federal government towards the end of the 2021, as bail-out request had been made to the Honourable minister of finance, budget and national planning for support to the institutions.

On achievements of the education ministry, the minister said that giants strides have been recorded in youth and adult literacy including Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics STEM,and Vocational Education and Training,TVET.

Other areas of excellence the ministry has recorded, according to Opiah included teacher education, capacity building and profession development, curriculum and policy matters, tertiary education, education data and planning, information and communication technology in education and library services.

He further solicited the assistance and cooperation of the national assembly at all times adding that the ministry enjoys such visits.



He stated that all that is needed to move the education sector forward must be done by the ministry in line with the agenda of President Muhamadu Buhari.

The Senate Committee led by the Chairman and Vice Chairman of TETfund Senator (Prof) Sandy Onor who expressed satisfaction with the manner they were received by the ministry said that the function is part of the constitutional responsibilities expected of them.

The Senate committee members after their views on the ASUU strike expressed interest to join in the resolution process if called upon to join.

Present at the event were top officials of the ministry led by the Permanent Secretary, Andrew, David Adejo.

