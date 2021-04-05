By Chimezie Godfrey



Education Minister Adamu Adamu has invited the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to an emergency meeting following the threat to embark on another round of strike.

The emergency meeting is to hold tomorrow, the 6th of April 2021 at 11:00am in the Ministry’s Headquarters in Abuja.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Bem Goong.

Explaining the reason for the emergency meeting, the Minister said it is intended to nip the strike in the bud.

It will be recalled that ASUU has issued a notice of strike over what the union has described as the refusal of Government to implement some of the agreements entered into between the union and the Federal Government.

ASUU had called off a nine-month old strike in January this year.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

