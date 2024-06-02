Strike: Don’t be tired of negotiations, Sultan appeals to Labour leaders

The Organised Labour in Nigeria has been urged to shelve its strike action billed to commence on Monday June 3, 2024 across the country.

Making this appeal was Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Isslamic Affairs (NSCIA), His Eminence Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, through a statement circulated to the press by his Media Team Sunday night of June 2, 2024.

The Sultan said that, “The Labour leaders should consider the overbearing effects of the strike action they plan to embark upon in the wellbeing of the same Nigerians, whose interest they are fighting to protect, and therefore shelve the industrial action.”

According to him, the Organised Labour should not at any time be tired of negotiating with government.

“We appeal to Labour not to take the nation through another leg of hardship because that exactly is what will happen, if they make good their plan to go on this strike. They should try to listen to the government while the government should listen to them and both parties arrive at a conclusion that will be beneficial to all Nigerians with the working class inclusive,” he appealed.

Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar said, having been personally involved in such negotiations between the labour and government innthe past, he was aware of the fact that the labour leaders are doing what is right making a case of better welfare for their class of fellow workers but that, they should do it in a way that will not plunge the nation into further hardship and difficult situation.

“You are doing what is right for your class of fellow workers but you should do it within the ambit of compassion and see strike always as the last option,” he said.