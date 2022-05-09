Strike: Don urges stakeholders to intervene in FG, ASUU dispute

A don, Dr Tunde Adeoye, has urged stakeholders in the education sector to intervene in the dispute between the Federal Government and Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Adeoye, an associate professor in the Department of Economics, University of Lagos, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

He was reacting to the extension of ASUU’s ongoing strike by another 12 weeks, announced in a statement signed by its National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke.

The don stressed the need for stakeholders in the education sector to rise up to speak on the conflict to prevent the sector from total collapse.

Adeoye listed the stakeholders to include parents, guardians, governors, state board members and principals, among others.

“What are the stakeholders doing or saying about what is happening in the university system.

“They were all silent as if they are not concerned. The time is now for everyone to rise up and talk to forestall further crisis in the education sector.

“We are fighting for the future of our children as the education sector is in a bad shape, which is likely to lead to total collapse of the system if proactive action is not taken now,” he said.

The don urged the federal government to do the needful by obeying and honouring the agreement signed with ASUU.

Adeoye said if the federal government fails to do the needful after the 12 weeks, ASUU would further extend its industrial strike.

NAN reports that ASUU on May 8 extended its ongoing strike by another 12 weeks, effective from 12.01 a.m. on May 9, after its National Executive Council meeting (NEC) meeting.

NAN also reports that ASUU had on March 14 declared an eight-week additional roll-over due to the failure to address all issues raised in the 2020 FGN/ASUU Memorandum of Action. (MOA). (NAN)

