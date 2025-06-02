Strike cripples Federal High Court, Benin

By Imelda Osayande

Judicial activities at the Federal High Court in Benin were brought to a halt following the ongoing nationwide strike that began on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited the court, revealed that it was under lock and key, devoid of the usual proceedings.

One of the respondents, who preferred anonymity, said she had already reported for duty when she was told to vacate the court premises due to the strike.

She expressed uncertainty about when the strike would be called off but hoped that those concerned would resolve the issue soon.

Another staff member told NAN that all staff were directed to go back home.

NAN recalls that the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has called for a nationwide strike, citing the Federal Government’s inability to release funds for the N70,000 minimum wage.

The union wants the government settle five months of wage arrears, and implement the 25/35 percent salary increase as the core reasons for the strike.

However, the Edo High Court did not join the nationwide strike, as proceedings went on smoothly in all the courtrooms. (NAN)