Strike: Committee of Pro-Chancellors wants ASUU to work with stakeholders 

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Committee of Pro-Chancellors of State-owned Universities (COPSUN) has called on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to work with all stakeholders in reaching a compromise to end the prolonged strike.

Mr Marcus Awobifa, Secretary of the group, made the call in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Awobifa noted that it was time ASUU creatively worked with all stakeholders to end the six months strike.

Reacting to the President of ASUU, who allegedly described state-owned universities as “irrelevant and quacks”, he said that it was time to respect the federal nature of the country’s government in all matters.

According to him, membership of the union is voluntary as such creative approaches must be developed to confront the problems of university system in the country. .

“The pro-chancellors of our state universities and indeed members of the councils are distinguished and accomplished eminent persons who have served and still serving this nation in many capacities.

“Amongst the members are retired ambassadors, retired generals in the armed forces, retired vice-chancellors, Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), renowned politicians and other distinguished professionals.

“It is therefore insulting, contemptuous and unbecoming for the president of ASUU to state that these esteemed individuals are presiding over quack and inconsequential universities,” he said. (NAN)

