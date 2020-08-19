Strike: COEASU gives FG another 14 days

The Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has given the Federal Government an additional 14 days to accede to its demands at the end of the earlier 21-day ultimatum issued.

In a letter signed by the General Secretary, Taiwo A Olayanju, the union said it would have no option other than to embark on a nationwide strike, if upon the expiration of the two-week extension, the government failed to address the issues under contention.





The letter dated 17th August, 2020 and directed to the Honourable Minister of Education reads: “Please, recall that our Union, following the decision of her Expanded National Executive Council (ENEC) meeting, issued a 21-day ultimatum within which the Federal Government was expected to address lingering and emerging issues of industrial concern, vide a memo reference no. COEASU/NS/01/19, dated 13th July 2020.





“As acknowledged, your office was in receipt of the memo on 15th July, 2020. We are, however, irked by the fact that your office till date is yet to find time in any way or pay attention in any form to our demands and ultimatum. This further qualifies government’s insensitivity to issues bordering on the advancement of the nation’s teacher education industry.

“Having considered the implication of the insensitivity of the Government to all the issues of industrial concern, as they affect our members specifically, and the Colleges of Education in general, the Union may have no cause to wait any longer after fourteen (14) days, should government’s posture to our plight remain the same, but call on its members to commence a nation-wide strike action that will affect every form of service being currently rendered by them.







“The Union, therefore, expects your positive response to this extension of ultimatum so as to forestall a possible industrial action.”