Strike: Banks, Courts, others comply with NLC directive in Ebonyi

By Uchenna Ugwu

Banks, court premises, and the State Secretariat are “under lock and key” in compliance with the two-day warning strike directed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who monitored the situation around major areas in Ogoja, Waterworks, and Unity Square roads on Tuesday, reports that major markets were also deserted.

NAN, however, reports that some filling stations were seen dispensing products to customers.

A Civil Servant, Mr Samuel Ejike, told NAN that banks adhered to the NLC directive as they were all closed to customers.

“I pray this abnormality stops, so that the country will move forward,” Ejike said.

Meanwhile, the NLC Chairman in Ebonyi, Prof Oguguo Egwu, recalled that on August 2, it embarked on a nationwide protest to drive home their demands.

Egwu said the demands were for the federal government to address the welfare of the citizens, including workers, following the removal of oil subsidy which has led to hike in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

“Over one month after the protest, the federal government is yet to address any of our demands or even create an avenue for meaningful engagement.

“This is a case of utter neglect of the Nigerian workers and the suffering masses,” Egwu said.

He said that labour had demanded that the federal government take immediate steps to address the massive suffering unleashed on its citizens by the hike in the price of PMS.

Others, according to him, include implementation of a living wage award which was an outcome of the last engagement between organised labour and President Bola Tinubu.

“This will be followed by an increase in minimum wage as provided by law.

Other demands reeled out were – “Stakeholders in the aviation sector desisting from violating the rights of their workers to freedom of association and collective bargaining.

“Compelling the Imo state Government to stop the abuse and violation of rights and privileges of workers and Trade Unions in the state.”

According to Egwu, National Executive Council (NEC) of the congress, declared a two-day warning strike commencing on Tuesday.

“You are therefore directed to remain in your homes and on no occasion shall any comrade violate this directive of the NEC which has been domesticated by a resolution of the States Executive Council,” Egwu said. (NAN)

