Strike: Bankers, fuel attendants in Lagos working in spite of NLC directive

By Esenvosa Izah

Workers in some areas of Lagos State were seen going about their businesses in spite of the two-day warning strike to begin Sept. 5, directed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent who monitored situations in Lekki Phase 1 area of the state on Tuesday, reports that some banks were open to customers.

NAN also reports that some filling stations were attending to car owners and people were seen commuting in many commercial buses that plied the area.

However, speaking to NAN, the Lagos Zonal Manager, Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Mr Tayo Aboyeji, said members of the union were in compliance with the NLC directive.

Aboyeji sad: “The workers are obeying and we are monitoring the situation.”

Also, the General Secretary, National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions Employees, Mr Mohammed Sheikh, said the workers were complying with the directive.

“Sometimes, even the monitoring team cannot cover every place at the same time. Maybe before the end of today or by tomorrow, you are likely going to see the full impact.

“However, all the necessary things to make it effective has been put in place, “ Sheikh said.

The NLC on Sept. 1, announced that workers would go on a two-day warning strike.

Its President, Mr Joe Ajaero had said that the decision was taken at its National Executive Council meeting with possibility of a “total shutdown” after 14 days. (NAN)

