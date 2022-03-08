Strike: ASUU sanctions erring members in Alex Ekwueme Varsity

By Douglas Okoro

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi, has sanctioned some of its members for allegedly flouting the ongoing nation-wide warning strike.

This is contained in statement issued by Dr Joseph Chukwu, Secretary of ASUU, AE-FUNAI Branch, on Tuesday in Abakaliki and made available to newsmen.

Chukwu said the members defied the strike declared by ASUU by attending the university’s council meeting.

The statement titled: ‘ASUU Internal Members Defy Strike, Attend Council Meeting’, said the action was against the directive of the national leadership and spirit of the the strike.

“The Internal Council Members of AE-FUNAI, Monday, defied the on-going one month ASUU roll-over warning strike and attended council meeting.

“The passionate appeal of the Strike Monitoring Committee to the internal members to boycott the meeting in line with the national directive on the strike fell on deaf ears as they remained adamant.

“The monitoring committee had no option than to confiscate their files as a sanction and also to express its displeasure over the recalcitrant behaviour of the members,” it stated.

It is recalled that ASUU at the end of its Executive Council Meeting held in University of Lagos in February while declaring the strike directed members not to take part in teaching, supervision and to refrain from council, senate, faculty and departmental board meetings.

“This drama brings to the fore pertinent questions: Who do the internal council members represent? Whom should they take orders from? Were they elected or appointed and by whom?”, the statement added.

Dr Ogugua Egwu, chairman of ASUU, AE-FUNAI Branch joined the strike monitoring committee in the action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ASUU declared the strike to press home its demand for implementation of the renegotiated 2009 agreement with the Federal Government. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

