Strike: Allegations against Atiku disappointing – AASG

Share the news













By Chimezie Godfrey

A Coalition called All Atiku Support Groups (AASG) has expressed disappointment over allegations fingering the Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar on NLC and TUC planed strike action.

This was contained in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline, and signed by the Coordinator of the group, Oladimeji Fabiyi,

“The attention of All Atiku Support Groups (AASG) has been drawn to an allegation leveled against the former Vice President of Nigeria and flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) at a press conference in Abuja concerning a planned strike action by the NLC and TUC to protest the increases in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.

“It is rather unfortunate that a group, which claims to be a youth organization cannot see beyond its nose that the policies and actions of this government is almost crippling the whole nation and that poverty is starring most Nigerians on the face.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar has no business with the decisions of NLC and TUC to embark on any strike action.

“The organized labour does not need any motivation to discharge its responsibilities to Nigerian workers. The current reality facing Nigerians is more than enough drive to propel labour into action. Atiku Abubakar is not needed to move them to action.

“It is disappointing that those who are supposed to champion the cause of the youth are the ones adopting cheap blackmail as a diversionary tactics to market an unpopular policy instead of advancing better strategies by advising their sponsors to put a human face to the implementation of policies that are compromising the interest of Nigerians,” Fabiyi said.

He urged NYCN to check out the number, quality, character and passion of youths who revere Atiku Abubakar because of the programmes he has for them and the thousands of youths he has pulled out of poverty and empowered over the decades.

According to him, youths who relate with Atiku Abubakar have never and will never be used to embark on a mission to sale their birthright for a mere porridge.

He further advised Nigerians to discountenance the mischief of NYCN as its statement is the voice of Jacob and the hand of Esau.

Related