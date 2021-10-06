Strike: 200 doctors resume clinical services in Bauchi State

No fewer than 200 resident doctors at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) chapter resumed clinical services on Wednesday after 65 days of industrial strike embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The General Secretary of the association, Dr Mohammed Auwal, disclosed this on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi.

Auwal described the strike as a necessity, adding that it had yielded positive outcomes

“Two hundred NARD members in ATBUTH chapter have resumed duties following the association’s directive.

“The strike was suspended due to President Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention.

“Members with irregularities in their monthly salaries have now been enrolled on the IPPIS.”

Auwal assured the members of the general public of uninterrupted services.

Speaking to some patients in the hospital, Mrs Kaltume Nasir and Mr Ishaiku Faruq said that the strike had had negative impact on public health.

NAN observed that the services in the various clinics of ATBUTH had improved.

However, NAN observed that some clinics had few patients.

NARD had, on Aug. 2, begun an indefinite strike to push government to honour its agreement on pay arrears, hazard allowance as well as insurance benefits to families of doctors who had died from the Coronavirus.

It also asked the government to pay insurance benefits of 19 of its members who had died in the line of duty. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...