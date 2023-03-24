Strengthening the fight against drug abuse: a necessity for the incoming Government, By Sini Joseph



Now that the 2023 general elections are over, Nigerians are anticipating changes in several spheres of the society with a lot of expectations and questions roving round their minds. Headed for the departure lounge, the outgoing administration of Gen. Mohammadu Buhari, GCFR, has accomplished a lot, one of which is the noteworthy achievements in what appears to be a major role in fighting drug abuse a clear link fuelling insecurity and unrest in major parts of Nigeria.

This accomplishment must be maintained and expanded in order for the public and the international communities to continue to have faith in the new administration and as well for the continual development of our nation going forward. Violence in the form of armed robbery, kidnapping, and insurgency are just a few of the violent crimes that have been related to drug usage and addiction. Nigerians have long been concerned about the problem of drug-related violence, this is not leaving out the crises that dysfunctionalise many families as results of relative iilicit substance use and abuse, unintended pregnancies, follow-up abortions, HIV transmission via unprotected sex and drug sharing with syringes, fuelled by drug dependency , and other ailments brought about by drug abuse and dependency.