Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, on Monday said that strengthening South-West PDP required collective efforts of all stakeholders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the party in the region had on April 12 in Osogbo, Osun, elected new executives, led by Amb. Taofeek Arapaja, a former Deputy Governor of Oyo State as the zonal chairman.

Pearse, a University of Lagos Lecturer, said in a statement in Lagos: “The congress is done, and South West officers of the party are ready to work with Gov. Seyi Makinde , the leader of the party in the zone.

“It is a collective duty to strengthen the party’s structures throughout the geopolitical region and improve citizens’ quality of life.

“As they do this, they will be contributing their quota to national development”.

He said that those who had written off ex-Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti long ago were moved on April 12 at the South-West Congress in Osogbo, when Fayose spoke with humility about peace and reconciliation.

According to him, Fayose appeared very sincere and acknowledged Makinde as the undisputed leader of PDP in the zone, vowing to work with him to strengthen and unite the party.

The don, however, decried recent Fayose’s comment on national television casting aspersions on the outcome of the delegates’ congress.

He noted that the allegations of violence and rigging were false and frivolous.

Pearse urged Makinde and Arapaja, with his team, to be mindful of detractors who were working assiduously to derail their efforts. (NAN)

