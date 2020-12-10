Streets lights installed by FG reduce crime in our area, says Plateau community leader

Dr Danjuma Gokum, Community Leader, Government Reserved Area (GRA), Pankshin in Plateau, says street lights provided by the Federal Government has reduced crime and criminality in the area. Gokum stated this on Thursday when a delegation from the Special Projects Units, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, visited the community. He said that prior to the installation of the street lights, there was high number of cases of theft and other crimes in the area. “We thank the federal government for installing the street lights and the borehole in the community.

“With the insecurity that we are facing, the installation of the street lights has come to us as a big relief. “The number of cases of theft and other crimes have reduced drastically compared to the time when there were no street lights. “This place as the name implies, GRA, the impression is that the people that reside here are well-to-do. “It may not be so, but because of the name, it is attracting criminals against us. “We need more of the street lights and one or more boreholes,” he said.

Mrs Fatima Yusuf, Chief Administrative Officer, Special Projects Unit, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, who led the delegation, said it was the desire of government to positively impact the lives of Nigerians. Yusuf stated that they were in Plateau on the directive of the minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola ,to assess the state of the completed projects and report to the ministry. She assured the community that their request would be taken to the ministry for assessment and consideration. The team leader listed the projects executed by the special projects unit to include skills acquisition centres, classrooms, boreholes and transformers. (NAN)