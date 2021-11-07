Street begging, hawking: KDSG directs stricter law enforcement

November 7, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Environment, News, Project 0



The Kaduna State Government has directed relevant agencies to ensure stricter enforcement of subsisting laws against almajiris, begging, and street hawking in the state.

A statement Sir Kashim Ibrahim on Sunday reminded ‘’all residents that the state has laws protecting children and banning street begging and hawking.‘’

The statement said that the government has directed the taskforce that is enforcing the recent security restrictions, including the ban on motorcycles, to include against abuse of rights, street begging and hawking, in its mandate.

The statement appealed to all citizens to cooperate with the as they the relevant laws, and uphold law and order.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,