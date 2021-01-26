Strange disease hits Sokoto metropolis

The Sokoto State Government has confirmed the emergence of a strange disease in Sokoto metropolis.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal disclosed this development in a statement he personally signed Tuesday night.

According to thd governor, “the strange sickness has claimed four lives, three within the Helele Community and one while on admission in the hospital. Twenty four other people are currently receiving medical attention in different health facilities in Sokoto.”

His statement reads in full: “The Governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon Aminu Tambuwal, CFR Mutawallen Sokoto, on behalf of the government and the entire people in the state, expresses sadness and heartfelt condolences to the families and relations of our fellow citizens, who died from a sickness that has emerged in Helele Area of Sokoto Metropolis.

“It has come to the notice of the Government that the strange sickness has claimed four lives, three within the Helele Community and one while on admission in the hospital. Twenty four other people are currently receiving medical attention in different health facilities in Sokoto.

“The State Government has meanwhile raised a committee of experts, headed by the State Commissioners of Health and of Environment, with a view to investigating the disease and finding its cure and prevention.

“In addition, the Government has taken responsibility for the treatment of the people undergoing medical attention due to the illness and wish them quick recovery and return to their families and loved ones.

“Rt Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal while urging for calm, enjoins members of the public to observe the habits of sanitation and hyegine and be steadfast in supplications for Divine intervention in this challenging period.

“May Allah forgive those we have lost to all illnesses and other causes, heal those, who are afflicted and protect us all from ordeals, known and unknown.”

.