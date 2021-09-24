story duplicated=Katsina Government inaugurates council on road safety

The Katsina Government has inaugurated the State Road Safety Advisory Council (SaRSAC), designed to ensure road safety for road users across the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report.

The State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, who represented the state Governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari, inaugutated the council in Katsina on Friday.

Yakubu stated that members of the body include the state commissioner for works and transport, commissioner for health, Attorney-general and commissioner for Justice, commissioners for Finance, Environment and Education.

According to him, the Deputy Governor and the Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Tanimu Sule, will serve as chairman and Secretary of the committee respectively.

He explained that SaRSAC is an advisory body to the Technical Working Group (TWG) expected to drive the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy II (NRSS II) 2021 to 2030.

Yakubu said that the Nigeria Road Safety Strategy II (NRSS II) is also a medium term plan for Road Safety Management in Nigeria whose functions revolve around Safety approach predicated on the 5-pillars of the UN decade of Action on Road Safety.

“These functions includes, Road Safety Management, Safer Roads and Mobility, Safer vehicles, Safer Road Users and Emergency Ambulance Service or post- crash care”

“Like the National Advisory Council on Road Safety (NaRSAC), the Katsina State Advisory Council (SaRSAC) is expected to fashion a robust strategy that will give birth to an enduring Road Safety in the State”.

“I therefore charge members of this Council to work in synergy with the Technical Working Group to make Katsina State Roads, the safest in the Country in reducing Road Traffic Crashes that results to many death,” he said.

Also in a remark, the secretary of the council, FRSC Commander in the state, Mr.Tanimu Sule, who is the head of Technical Working Group, pledged that the group will work harmoniously with the council towards ensuring that road crashes is reduced to the barest minimum (NAN) (

