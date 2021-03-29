Storekeeper docked for allegedly stealing coy mobile phones

A 25- year-old store keeper, Olajumoke Oduntan on Monday appeared in  an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly  assorted mobile phones  N409,000.

The police charged Oduntan, who resides at 9, Oguntife ., Alapere, Lagos  with theft.

The prosecution counsel, Insp Innocent Odugbo told the court that the offence was committed between January and February, at the Spectrum Technology, Computer village, Ikeja.

Odugbo alleged that the defendant, who manages the store, could not account for the missing phones.

The said that the case was reported at the police station and the defendant was arrested.

The offence according to the , contravened  the provisions of Sections 287 of the Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate L. A. Owolabi admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N80,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Owolabi, adjourned the case until April 29 for mention. (NAN)

