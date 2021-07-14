Storekeeper docked for allegedly stealing 9 cartons of cell phones

A storekeeper, Andrew Justice, on Wednesday appeared in a Grade I Area Court, Karu, Abuja, for allegedly stealing nine cartons of cell phones worth over N2.2 million from his employer.

The police charged Justice, 31, with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ade Adeyanju, told the court that the complainant, Inya Gabriel of suite FF9 Berger Paint plaza, Wuse II, Abuja reported the matter at the Maitama Police station.

He said that Gabriel discovered that seven cartons of itel 2160, worth N1.6 million. one carton of itel 2173, worth N255, 000 and one carton of itel 5606 worth N291,000 were missing.

During police investigation, he said, the defendant confessed to the crime, and claimed that he gave the items to Samuel Babade who sold the items and remitted the proceeds to him.

Adeyanju said that the defendant claimed he used the money for his traditional marriage and part of it to buy a Television, washing machine and a generator set.

The offence, Adeyanju said, contravened the provisions of sections 289 of the Penal Code.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Inuwa Wada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with reliable surety in like sum.

The judge ordered that the surety must provide means of identification, utility bill and a valid address which must be verified by the court registry.

He adjourned the case until Aug. 17 for hearing. (NAN)

