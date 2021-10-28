Stop vandalising, stealing our equipment, KEDCO pleads

The Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has urged hoodlums to vandalising and stealing its equipment and installations to avoid power outages.

A statement issued to newsmen by KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr Ibrahim Shawai, said on Thursday in such heinous crimes also pose grave dangers to safety.

”The caution is coming following the incident happened in one of our installations where a man was electrocuted while trying to vandalise KEDCO cables.

“The victim was unlucky when power was restored while he was trying to steal the cables and his gang members left the remains of colleague behind.

“It is in this light we are calling on the general public to desist engaging in any forms of vandalism or acts could put lives and those of communities at risk,” the statement read in part.

It also qouted Shawai as calling on not to make any attempt to repair or fix anything on KEDCO installations.

”Whenever there is an issue, the community should get across to any of its offices.

“We will fix the faults, hence no one has the right to touch those installations for the sake of safety,” it advised.

Besides, it enjoined to report any attempt of vandalism or faults on installations to KEDCO offices for prompt repairs. (NAN)

