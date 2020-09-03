Stop the blackmail: Kalu has no anointed Abia guber candidate -Group

The All Progressives Congress Mass Movement in Abia state has reacted to allegations against Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and cautioned the sponsors to desist from blackmail and face reality.

The Group in a joint statement signed by its Chairman , Hon. Victor Okorie and Executive Secretary, Comrade Uche Ogboso condemned the sponsors alleging that they are making attempts to create disaffection and disunity in the Abia APC before decamping to another party .

The group raised concern about the incessant attacks on stakeholders of Abia APC , revealing that the steps taken by the said blackmailer is unnecessary.

The full statement reads below :

” The unwarranted ceaseless slander and malicious falsehood against our leader most distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been found to be sponsored and heavily bankrolled by a governorship aspirant in the state. We have done our investigations and have decided to offer our advice for the interst of our party and the people of Abia State .

We have read similar blackmails but the recent one accusing Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of plotting to make his younger brother, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu the governor of Abia state after Dr Okezie Ikpeazu is only but laughable. It is laughable because it would have been a worthy news if the blackmailer has said that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu want to Contest for Governor of Abia in 2023 against the constitution and democratic provision. But the blackmailer is insinuating that Mascot Uzor Kalu who contested for House of Representatives in the last general election has no right to aspire for any political office including governorship.

The blackmailer concocted several other unimaginable lies and tried his possible best to create apathy between leaders and stakeholders of All Progressives Congress in the state .

Having had several meetings with Kalu on the way forward for Abia state including his efforts in the party in the past , we can categorically state that as long as the Governorship and other elective public offices are concerned the Chief Whip & Abia APC caucus leader has no preferred or anointed candidate. He remains committed and neutral in his quest to reposition the party and make it a viable platform which every public office aspirant can contest on.

Kalu is busy with his Senatorial assignment and we are happy with what he has been doing as a Senator. He is on the course of attracting more than 17 rehabilated roads to Abia North ; He has secured jobs for more than 800 of his constituents . He has opened businesses for several of his constituents and has engaged in many empowerment programmes for his people.

When Abians read about the huge amount of money paid to media influencers to demarket Orji Kalu , they must have not given it full attention until now .

We also understand that part of the worries of this blackmailer is the huge gain APC has made in the state in recent times . The party is stronger than ever and growing Progressively. It is galring that the party under cacaus leadership of Senator Orji Kalu has become the cynosure of all eyes.

The sponsor of this campaign of calumny against Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has become jittery since entrance of new members to the party including Alex Otti and have chosen to fight every member of the party.

We advise the blackmailer not to waste his resources on destroying Kalu’s image because a bigger project of such failed in the past. All those that fought Kalu , wrote unprintable names against him , told several lies against him , where are they today ? Did their lies reduce Kalu ? No it didn’t, rather it made him more popular because the people know the truth . God has lifted him more and he is waxing stronger. Abia people love Kalu and no propaganda and lies can demarket him .

Anybody that want to be Governor should work for it and sell himself to the people. Fighting everyone is not the solution. The blackmailer and his aides fight and abuse Alex Otti, Nkiru Onyejeocha, Nkechi Wogu, Acho Obioma, Donatus Nwankpa on daily basis , they have even added Benjamin Kalu to their list . So what do they want ? They want these stakeholders to leave APC for them ?

Knowing who Kalu is , we are sure he is unperturbed about this blackmails because he has wronged no one to deserve the ill treatment. We are only advising the blackmailer, at the same time letting him know we shall no longer tolerate such nonsense and shall henceforth be vehemently resisted. We urge the said blackmailer to call his aides to order and advise them to be more useful to him. We also encourage him to apply wisdom in pursuing his governorship ambition.

He failed the party in 2019 election and we are aware of his intention to decamp to another party to pursue his gubernatorial aspirations. He must not cause disaffection and disharmony among the APC leaders before decamping to another. He can leave in peace.”