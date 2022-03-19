Stop smear campaign, ‘I’m not running for political office’

By Haruna Salami

The Director General of the Industrial Trust Funds (ITF), Dr. Joseph Ari has drawn the attention of security operatives to attempts by opposition party and disgruntled elements to smear his image.

There have been insinuations and rumuors that Sir Joseph Ari, was warming up to run for elective office in plateau state.

However, while briefing newsmen over the weekend, Dr. Ari , described the insinuation as not only “false” but as “part of the series of attempts to distract him from carrying out his mandate as the Director General of ITF.

He said he has never contemplated vying for a political office but focused on delivering the mandate , which is developing the nation’s human resources.

Clearing the air, Sir Ari, said that “the press briefing was to alert the security operatives and the public on the activities of subversive elements bent at running him down.

“As journalists, some of you may perhaps be aware of activities of unscrupulous elements that are bent on pulling me down”

“What has come to my attention is that in their desperate attempts, they have printed campaign posters suggesting that I am aspiring for elective position and also canvassing supports for the aspiration of some candidates that are vying for elective positions in our great party’s All progressive Congress, APC in the coming APC’s convention”

“I have also been reliably informed that these disgruntled elements plot to flood the convention venue with these posters to breed mistrust and disharmony and thereby generate rancour for their selfish purposes as I have never contemplated vying for any elective position in the nearest future”

“I am presently busy and fully engaged with the onerous responsibility of delivering the mandate of ITF to equip Nigerians with skills for employability and entrepreneurship” he concluded.

