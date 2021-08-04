The Registrar General (RG) of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar, has urged Stakeholders to avoid sharp practices while dealing with the Commission.

Abubakar gave the advice on Wednesday in Abuja, when he received the President of the Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), Taiwo Olowokolade.

The RG charged the stakeholders who are mostly Lawyers, Accountants and Chartered Secretaries to strictly adhere to professional ethics.

He said that the Commission was often bombarded with manifestly forged documents at the point of registration.

He said that the Commission was ready to take drastic measures against any erring professional.

He added that, upon the implementation of the Companies and Allied Matter Act (CAMA) 2020, the CAC Registration Portal had placed more responsibilities on professionals acting on the authority of their clients believing that they would do the right thing.

The RG, however, commended the ICSAN management for maintaining professional ethics in their conduct and congratulated them for their reintegration on the CAC Governing Board by the CAMA, 2020.

He assured them of the Commission’s continued support and cooperation and used the meeting to congratulate the newly inducted CAC Staff by ICSAN.

Earlier, the ICSAN President had commended the reform initiatives of the Commission and pledged their continued support and cooperation with the CAC.

He said that ICSAN was dedicated to enhancing the status and practice of Corporate Governance and Public Administration in Nigeria.

Olowokolade, therefore, assured that ICSAN members would continue to adhere strictly to professional ethics in discharging their responsibilities.

He added that 14 members of staff of CAC were admitted through the ICSAN Fast-Track in 2021 and inducted as Associates of the institute on Friday July, 23. (NAN)

