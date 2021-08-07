Stop politicising security matters, Ekiti govt. warns PDP

August 7, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



Ekiti State government has warned Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against undue politicisation of matters bordering on  of and property in the state, saying this will do no one any good.

Special Gov. Kayode Fayemi on Inter-party Relations, Sam Oluwalana, gave the warning while speaking with telephone in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.

Oluwalana appealed the party refrain from comments could portray it as mocking the dead, saying should be considered sacred.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports Oluwalana’s was reacting a statement earlier issued by the PDP, criticising the APC-led government over the recent spate of insecurity in the state.

The party, in the statement, said the state government might have entered into an accord with the bandits who were killing and kidnapping people on daily basis.

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr Raphael Adeyanju, lamented that Ekiti, hitherto regarded as the most peaceful state in the South-West, had turned into a haven of bandits and political thugs.

“Time has come stakeholders in the state to confront Gov. Kayode Fayemi and ask him whether or not he has understanding with these marauding bandits not to touch them,” Adeyanju had said.

In his reaction however, Oluwalana said that PDP’s action was capable of portraying it as mocking the dead, adding that should be considered sacred and that the party should rather them rather than dancing on their graves.

PDP to have politicised this type of , where life was lost, showed that it is irresponsible and lazy. The of insecurity is one that affects the entire country, and Ekiti is not an exemption.

“I to say that the governor is working hard to secure the lives of citizens and we should all join with him to ensure that criminals are exposed, rather than making political comments capable of heating up the system,” Oluwalana said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,