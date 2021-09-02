Stop politicising insecurity, Plateau youths tell politicians

Following increasing security challenges in Plateau, a group, under aegis of Coalition of Plateau Ethnic Youth, has advised politicians in state to desist from politicising security matters for their selfish interests.


Mr Samson Lohnan, Chairman of group, gave advice at a press conference on Thursday in Jos.


Lohnan said that instead of uniting to foster peace and harmonious co-existence, politicians in state were busy playing politics at detriment of people’s lives and properties.


chairman condemned secret plans to impeach Gov. Simon Lalong and described it as a to throw state into deep confusion.


series of unprovoked attacks by enemies of peace and crisis merchants who are bent on destroying economy of the home of peace and tourism, and tarnishing the good image of the peace loving and hospital people of this state is worrisome.


“As a coalition, we condemn in strong terms renewed attacks, killings and wanton destruction of properties and farmlands in all parts of state.


“But we want to warn all politicians in state to desist from politicising insecurity in order to achieve selfish goals. lives of people should not be toyed with.


“Those calling for the impeachment of the governor or imposition of a state of emergency in Plateau must desist henceforth because we will resist any attempt to use the game plan used in the past to throw us into confusion in the state,” he warned.


He called for synergy between the legislature and the executive arms of government towards finding a lasting solution to the myriad of security challenges bedeveling the state.


He advised residents of the state, particularly youth, to be peaceful, calm and law abiding at all times.


“However, we advice that Plateau youth and the good people of the state in general should remain vigilant to avert any security threat.


“Where your lives are threatened, you have a constitutional right to self-defense. Do not sit and be killed like chickens,” he said. (NAN)

