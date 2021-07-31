Stop politicising COVID-19 origin tracing – S. Africa’s governing party

South Africa’s governing party African National Congress (ANC) on has called for an end to the politicisation of the origins of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Lindiwe Zulu, chairperson for the International Relations Sub-Committee in the ANC National Executive Council, made the position of the party known on Friday.

Zulu said while the ANC supported the scientific investigations into the origins of COVID-19, they must not be politicised.

She expressed concern over the “politicisation” of the inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.

“Research into the origins of the virus is important from a scientific and global health policy perspective and it should not be used as a smoke-screen for geopolitical contestation that has nothing to do with ending the pandemic or understanding how to prevent future pandemics,” said Zulu.

She said COVID-19 “has killed many people and resulted in vaccine nationalism” by high-income countries.

She, therefore, urged countries to rebuild solidarity “as this is the only way to effectively combat the spread and destruction of the virus.” (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...