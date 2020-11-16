Stop panic buying – IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has warned motorists against panic buying, assuring that there is enough fuel on ground.

Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, IPMAN National Public Relations Officer said that the long queues in some parts of Abuja were due to panic buying.

Yakubu told the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) on Monday in Abuja that “there is no fuel scarcity, there is enough on ground.”

“People should not fear and do panic buying as there is enough fuel in reserve.”

Mr Ezeh Obi, a taxi driver said that some petrol stations were not selling fuel, which might have resulted to panic buying and the long queues in Abuja.

He urged petroleum products regulators to ensure that all fuel stations with stock were selling.

NAN reports that some filling stations in Abuja were seen with long queues as motorists were trying to buy petrol. . (NAN)