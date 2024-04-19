Stop killing each other, TY Danjuma appeals to Nigerians

A former Defence Minister, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), on Friday appealed to Nigerians to stop killing each other and allow the country to make progress.

Danjuma made the appeal at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Nwonyo International Fishing and Cultural Festival in Ibi, headquarters of Ibi Local Government Area (LGA) of Taraba.

The retired general, who was also the Chairman of the occasion, noted that if the people of the state wanted the festival to be truly International, then there must be peace.

“There must be peace in Taraba and Nigeria for any meaningful development to take place.

“At the moment, no sane foreigner will choose to come to Nigeria when we are butchering each other in all the places.

“Stop the kidnapping, stop the needless crises, stop the killings that have made Nigeria a laughing stock of the rest of the world.

Danjuma said the Nwonyo International Fishing and cultural festival was not just an event to showcase the Jukun cultural values, but also a meeting point for the diverse communities.

He commended the Taraba Government, the organisers and supporters for reviving the festival.

Gov. Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa, who graced the event, described the festival as a unifying factor among the neighbouring states, and pledged continued support to ensure its sustenance.

Fintri commended his Taraba counterpart, Gov. Agbu Kefas, for paying attention to cultural values, saying culture was the root of peace and must be promoted.

In his address, Kefas noted that the festival was one of various ways his administration was using to promote justice and peace among the different groups in the state.

He thanked Danjuma, Fintri and the Deputy Governor of Benue, Sam Odeh, as well as other dignitaries, for gracing the occasion.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the festival which commenced on Friday, will end on Saturday with a fishing competition. (NAN)

By Gabriel Yough