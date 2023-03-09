Stop intimidating ‘Yoruba Media’, Taraba PDP gov candidate warns APC

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Taraba State, Col. Ogbu Kefas (retd.), on Tuesday condemned the attack on ‘Yoruba Media’ by the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a very discriminatory “dangerous ethnic slur.”

He also warned the APC against the intimidation of reporters, editors and publishers, saying Taraba State is home to all tribes and people of diverse faiths.

Kefas in a statement therefore called for restraint and maturity when dealing with the media and its practitioners.

The statement reads, “The Agbu Kefas Media condemns in all ramifications the attack on the media by politicians. It is unfortunate that an entire campaign can be as myopic as referring to some media organisations as “Yoruba media”.

“That is a dangerous ethnic slur and very discriminatory. It remains condemnable by all people of goodwill.

“For while, we admonish the media to always stay neutral and very professional, we frown at every form of intimidation of reporters, editors and publishers.

“Taraba State is home to all tribes and people of diverse faiths. No Nigerian should be stereotyped and targeted because of their tribes. We are one as a nation under one God.

“People of other ethnic groups in our state must not be profiled and exposed to dangers by loose utterances powered by frustrations. We therefore condemned in its entirety any such pronouncement aimed not just at publishers of news outlets but anyone doing their legitimate businesses within our borders.

“Our candidate, Lt Col Agbu Kefas (retd.), is therefore calling for restraints and maturity when dealing with the media and its practitioners. He also once more pledge to always support media owners (and other businesses) to operate freely as they stay professional in dispensing their constitutional duties.”