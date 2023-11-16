Stop Embarrassing Nigerian Govt, APC Support Groups Warn Recalled Envoys

A coalition of All-Progressives Congress, APC, support groups Thursday cautioned recalled envoys and ambassadors to stop denting Nigeria’s image abroad.

At a world press conference held in Abuja, the coalition accused some of the envoys, chiefly an Ambassador of sponsoring spurious media campaigns against the Federal Government and the person of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Addressing journalists at the Press Conference, Amb. Haj. Rabi Garba Dangizo, Director General, Progressive Arewa People Support, Asiwaju/Shattima, PAPSA, and Amb. (Dr.) Adewale Adeogun, Founder/National Coordinator, Asiwaju Progressive Forum And National Coordinator, Tinubu National Think Tank, TNT, said that some of the envoys were not only undermining the powers of President Tinubu, but were engaging in activities that were in breach of Nigeria’s security.

According to the group; “what was supposed to be a routine Diplomatic Process has turned into a campaign of calumny against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, government officials and symbols of the country.

“We have called this press conference to register our dismay and outright displeasure on the uncharitable behaviour of a few that were chosen out of hundreds of millions to represent Nigeria.

“We, the Coalition of APC Political Support Groups for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wish to register the dismay of our members on this show of shame being exhibited by some recalled envoys.”

Speaking further, the coalition said that the recalled envoys have been waging a media war against their employer, stressing that they have also “gone ahead to release documents that flout the Official Secrets Act.

“These documents have found their ways into the media and digital media space. This action not only undermines the oath sworn to by the envoys, but it is also against the extant rules and regulations guiding public officials in Nigeria. Thereby making them knowingly committing an offense.”

They appealed to Nigerians to support the government “instead of derailing it with malicious publications, half-truths and outright misinformation.

“This caution also applies to those who will be appointed as ambassadors in the coming weeks, that they are first representatives of Nigeria’s interests and Mr President in their country of residence.”

Concerning the issue of the pending entitlements by the envoys, the coalition said “according to our investigations, we have discovered that severance payments known as passages have been sent to the recalled envoys, through the Central Bank of Nigeria, this is verifiable information.

“Also they are well aware that severance payments in Nigeria and all over the world follow due diligence and other forms of bureaucracy before payments are received.

“At this juncture, we must thank those envoys who have not only written to their host governments but have registered their return in Abuja. Most importantly we thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving these payments as a testimony to the appreciation of the work of the envoys to Nigeria.”

They warned that, “This orchestrated media war must end to protect the integrity of Mr President and sovereignty of Nigeria. The country is bigger than all of us.

They called on a high commissioner to an african country and his cohorts to desist from the international embarrassment they are causing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the government of Nigeria.

“The general public is hereby advised to pay no heed to what is purely an administrative and procedural matter that has become the basis of misrepresentations in the media intended to undermine the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

“We the members of Coalition of APC Support Groups stand firmly with the APC-led Government and hereby call for an end to actions tantamount to insubordination and disrespect to our country and its symbols,” they further stated.

