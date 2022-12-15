Stop denigrating people with opposing views, Oyebanji cautions party members

By Yinusa Ishola

Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has cautioned political party members in the state against denigrating people with opposing political views.

Oyebanji gave the caution in Ado-Ekiti during the swearing-in of Prof. Mobolaji Aluko as Special Adviser on Infrastructure and Public Utilities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aluko was, until his appointment, the Director-General, Office of Transformation and Service Delivery (OTSD).

According to the governor, democracy allows people to take different positions, adding that this should not stop them from being invited to serve, if they can add value to the growth and development of the state.

“Let me use this medium to appeal to our people and to respond to lot of concerns that have trailed Prof. Aluko’s appointment, because people sent messages to me, making all manner of accusations.

“As far as I am concerned, my interest is Ekiti State and I have said it publicly, those who will help us carry the burden, I will look for them wherever they are.

“One thing you cannot take away from Prof. Aluko is his commitment to the development of this state.

“Not because he is here, even when he was abroad, he was committed to democratic growth of this country; he is an asset to any state and any government.

“Whatever might have transpired before the primaries is immaterial; that is the beauty of democracy.

“The fact that he took that position then does not translate into his hatred for me; he is my big brother; we have discussed and I have put that behind me.

“That one is politics, but now, we are in government and we have to deliver,” he said.

Oyebanji urged the people of the state to rise above pedestrian politics, stressing that democracy allowed people to take different positions and also allowed them to sit down and resolve issues.

“I have no problem with the position Prof. Aluko took on southern agenda before the primaries, but immediately the primaries was over, he was part and parcel of the people who moved to the field to work for our party.

“And I must say that there are people who are not be in politics that who will be brought on board because they have value to add.

“My concern is to deliver the manifestoes of our party to Ekiti people and Prof. is going to be extremely critical in doing this,” he said.

The governor said he was ready to go to any length in search of people who would help take the state to greater heights.

He noted that his concern was to effectively implement his administration’s development agenda and deliver dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Responding, the new special adviser thanked the governor for giving him the opportunity to serve the state.

He promised to bring his experience to bear in ensuring that the state flourished by working with the civil servants to improve water, electricity, fire services, telecommunication and other sectors in the state.

Present at the occasion were the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye; Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Adubiaro and members of the State Executive Council. (NAN)