Stop complaining, pray – Bishop Akinfenwa advises Nigerians as he clocks 66

The Bishop of Ibadan Anglican Diocese, Most Rev. Joseph Akinfenwa, has advised Nigerians to thank God more instead of complaining.

Akinfenwa gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sidelines of his 66th birthday anniversary celebration in Ibadan on Tuesday.

The bishop said that Nigerians should celebrate God’s faithfulness and thank HIM for mercy.

“We need to appreciate God more, He has been faithful to us.

“If you compare the things that have been happening in our country to those in other nations, you will see that great is His faithfulness,” he said.

The cleric urged Nigerians not to be tired of praying for the country.

“Prayer is the adequate defence we need.

“Churches, mosques, everyone should go back to God in prayers, call upon Him to have mercy on us,” he said.

Akinfenwa urged governments to intensify efforts in ensuring justice, peace and security.

“All sorts of people enter our country without any relevant papers.

“We cannot do any meaningful census now because we don’t know who and who are Nigerians, so we hardly recognise those who are the perpetrators of evil, whether they are Nigerians or not.

“Leaders at all levels should lead in the fear of God and do their best to protect the interest of citizens,” he said.

He said that Anglican Diocese of Ibadan had been moving forward, especially in the areas of charity and evangelism.

“We have been doing great works, especially in caring for the needy; people have been supportive, but we need to do more,” he said.

Akinfenwa thanked God for adding another year to his age and giving him the grace to serve the diocese in the last 22 years.

He thanked members of the clergy and laity for support.

NAN reports that Akinfenwa, who attained the age of 66 on May 24, has served the diocese as the bishop for 22 years.

The diocese had 20 churches when the bishop assumed office but now has no fewer than135 churches. (NAN)

