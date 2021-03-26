Cross River Consumer Protection Agency on Friday warned butchers in the state to stop burning animal skins with tyres while preparing them for “pomo”.The agency gave the warning during a sensitisation rally in Watt Market in Calabar.The Director General of the agency, Mr Charles Oshe, said tyres were made of different chemicals which found their way into the hide while being prepared for consumption.According to him, chemicals from the tyres are dangerous to health.

Oshe also advised Nigerians to be cautious of products they consume from plastic packs for their safety.“Abstain from the consumption of products that are packed with heated plastic bags or containers because of their health implications.“Also, I condemn the use of tyres in the roasting of ‘pomo’, this is bad for human consumption.“

It is important to note that the agency has a Consumer Violation Court that arraigns consumer offenders who will be subjected to various fines and imprisonment, if found guilty of any consumer offence, he said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered from one of the butchers, who declined to give his name, that they use tyres is for increased heat and proper “roasting of ‘pomo’”.The butcher said that he knew that the process was hazardous to health, but he had no alternative. (NAN)

