Stop building on waterways- Lawmaker urges Borgu residents

The House of Representatives member, Alhaji Jafaru Mohammed, representing Borgu-Agwara Federal Constituency in Niger, has advised the people of the area to desist from building on waterways to avoid houses being submerged.

Mohammed made this call on Thursday in Borgu during a visit to commiserate with victims whose houses were destroyed by rainstorm on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the early morning rain, which lasted several hours, rended people homeless in Guffanti Ward.

“We have to avoid setting up houses and other means of livelihood on flood prone areas or waterways to avoid loss of lives and property,” he said.

He promised to assist the victims resettle to enable them live normally.

Mallam Aliyu Mohammed, one of the victims, who said that no life was lost, lauded the lawmaker for the effort to rehabilitate the people. (NAN)