Stop blackmailing judiciary – Nasarawa Govt. urges PDP

By Sunday John

The Nasarawa State Government has urged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to stop blackmailing the judiciary over the ruling of the Appeal Court on the state governorship election.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Peter Ahemba, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Public Affairs on Monday in Lafia.

He said that the government watched with great concern the shameful protest against the judgment of the Appeal Court by a group hired by the PDP.

Ahemba added that the decision of the Appeal Court was a true reflection of the popular mandate freely given to the governor by the electorate on March 18.

He said that the government had confidence in the judiciary and believed that justice would be served at the Supreme Court.

He said that when the tribunal’s judgment flavoured the PDP, the government didn’t sponsor protests but rather, challenged the decision at the appeal court.

He advised PDP and its candidate to also challenge the outcome of the appeal court as they cannot takeover power through the backdoor.

“The recent stage-managed protest against the Appeal Court judgement by a group of sponsored individuals is a calculated attempt to discredit the courageous, sound and firm judgement of the Appeal Court.

“It also meant to blackmail the nation’s judiciary for choosing to look at the appeal brought before it by the governor on its merit rather than primordial sentiments.

“The same party that was crying of external interference on the governorship dispute in the state is now calling on President Bola Tinubu and international communities to interfere,” he added.

He urged security agencies in the state to note the dangerous rhetoric hovering very close to instigating hate amongst citizens by the opposition party. (NAN).

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

