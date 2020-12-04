Stop abusing concept of national security, China tells U.S.

China said on Friday it firmly opposed the United States’ (U.S.) wanton oppression of Chinese companies and asked it to stop abusing the concept of national security.
This came after the Trump administration added China’s SMIC and CNOOC to a defense blacklist.
Hua Chunying, China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman told a regular briefing that the path would severely harm the U.S. interest and image.
The U.S. on Thursday added China’s top chipmaker, SMIC, and oil giant CNOOC to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies.
The move, analysts say, is likely to escalate tensions with Beijing before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. (Reuters/NAN)
