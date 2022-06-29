Stigmatisation: FIDA decries withdrawal of rape cases from court by parents

Chairman of International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Aisha Muhammad, on Wednesday, decried withdrawal of rape cases from courts by some parents.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a visit to Kaduna, Muhammad stated that the association received cases on daily basis, adding, however, that most of them got withdrawn before they could reach the court.

According to her, most parents are afraid of the stigmatisation which their children may face and, therefore, withdraw such cases when they are already going on in the court or even before they reach the court.

She said that such actions would not result in getting justice for the victims, adding that it was also capable of emboldening the culprits.

Muhammad called on parents to help fight the rights of their children when cases like rape were being reported at police stations and ensure that such cases were not withdrawn before they got to the court.

She assured that the association would continue to help in protecting the rights of women, children and even men, stressing: “some men do come to our office with their grievances and we listen to them.’

The chairman explained that the association role was mainly to protect the rights of women and children, especially on issues bordering on domestic violence, rape, child labour and child marriage, among others.

Also speaking, the association’s Secretary, Funke Bamikole, called on NAN to always help sensitise members of the public through necessary publicity so as to help FIDA fight for the rights of children and women.

Bamikole expressed hapiness with the partnership between FIDA and NAN in pursing justice for children and the minors.

NAN Zonal Manager in Kaduna, Mr Abdullahi Salihu, while welcoming the FIDA representatives, called on them to brace up for the challenges ahead and never relent in pursuing matters that required justice.

Salihu assured them of continued partnership with NAN, assuring that the agency would also help in disseminating relevant information to the public. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

