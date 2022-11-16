STI key to sustainable security, socio-economic development  – Mamora

By Chimezie Godfrey

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. (Sen). Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora has said that Science Technology and Innovation policy initiatives and employment of modern strategic frameworks is the key to overcome major implementation difficulties in government policies.



Dr. Mamora said this during a lecture he delivered on the topic titled: Nigeria’s Policy on Science, Technology and Innovation Strategic Imperatives for Technological Resilience at the National Defence College, today in Abuja.





He stated that the lecture is focused on the understanding of building blocks for sustainable security and socio-economic development of Nigeria by leveraging the enormous power of STI.



The Minister disclosed that the STI 2022 policy is aimed at making Nigeria one of the top Scientific Powers in the world with a mission of harnessing, developing and utilizing STI, build a large and comprehensive economy that will guarantee a high standard of living for her citizens.





Dr. Mamora also stated that the Presidential proclamation to support the development of STI and activate the annual expenditure of a minimum 0.5% of GDP in the country is to achieve the National Research and Innovation fund to drive the implementation of the policy across the STI ecosystem.



He reiterated the approval of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Policy 2022 made by President Muhammadu Buhari as national guide for the Ministry and a platform for collaborations among ministries, departments, agencies, States and local governments as well as organized private sector.



Dr. Mamora emphasized that the way forward is to imbibe the culture of result-based management logical frameworks implementation programmes, projects and activities of STI and R&D to minimize over dependency on imported product and promoting home-grown innovation.



To this end, he commended the office of the Commandant and the entire National Defence College (NDC) of Nigeria for their efforts in securing the country and then enjoined the college to collaborate with the ministry as a major stakeholder in the STI ecosystem for sustainable development and economic growth of the country.





Speaking, the Deputy Commandant of the National Defence College, Major General Philip Ehizokhale Eromosele commended the Minister for delivering a great lecture and urged the participants to utilize the knowledge gained from it for national development.



