STI – Key for Economic Recovery and Growth-FG

Minister of Science and Technology, and Innovation, Dr. Adeleke Olorunnimbe Mamora, has said that Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) is key to economic recovery and growth.

Dr. Adeleke said this during the flag of National Dialogue on the Establishment and Implementation of Technology and Innovation centres for Global Competitiveness and Productivity today in Abuja.

He stated that the economic transformation of the country should be a measure of readiness to move the nation to greater height in order to achieve sustainable economy in the country

In the same vein Dr.Adeleke said that the theme of the flag-off “Achieving Nigeria’s Competitiveness and Improved Foreign Exchange Earnings through Science, Technology and Innovation is very apt, and will support the monetary, fiscal as well as trade policies of government for a better and improved economy.

He stressed that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had shown improved governmental responses to change, and collaboration between government, investors and firms thereby enhanced social safety net protection and sound financial institutional framework tailored towards economic transformation of the country.

The Minister further stated that Innovation ecosystems of the country are geared towards generation of ideas, translation into products, and the commercialization of products on a large scale.

According to Dr. Adeleke, the success of this is dependent on several factors such as strong knowledge-generation areas, universities, research centers and laboratories adding that active collaborations between these knowledge centers and commercial businesses is yet to be improved upon.

Speaking,the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh said that any country that needs to develop technologically must make a drastic effort and commitment towards developing its indigenous Science, Technology and Innovation (STI ) to enable the country look inwards for technological breakthrough.

Earlier, the National Coordinator for Strategy Implementation Task Office for Presidential Executive Order NO.5, Engr. Ibiam Oguejiofor, said that one of the objectives of the Executive Order.05 is to propagate the vital role of STI in National Economic Development, particularly, in the area of promoting ‘’made in Nigeria goods and services’’.

In his goodwill message, the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Bayelsa State Dr. Promise Ekio called on the Federal government to use Executive Oder NO.5 platform to integrate Modular refineries into the system to curb vandalization and oil theft in the oil and gas industries.

Speaking, the representative of UNESCO regional office, Abuja Ofure Blessed Aikhakhomon said that STI is key element and a driving force for development adding that UNESCO is ready to collaborate with the Ministry so as to enhance sustained the STI goals in the country.

